Watch: Disgruntled Russian Man Drops his Mercedes AMG G63 from a Helicopter

Frustrated with his Mercedes SUV’s recurrent technical glitches, a Russian vlogger destroyed his car dropping it from a height of 1,000 feet. The car in question is a Mercedes AMG G63. The owner of the car, Igor Moroz, dropped the car on a snowy ground using a helicopter. Moroz recorded a seven-minute-long video and posted it, wherein he can be seen saying that he had a dream of buying a Mercedes AMG G63ar and he bought it in March 2018 for $270, 000, a report said.

He, however, became frustrated with the unending technical snags. He said his car had been spending most of the time in the garage. The dealers sometimes even refused to repair it despite some of the parts being in the warranty period. However, there was a different story in the Kolesa website. It said there were no problems with the car and Moroz had a contract with a friend that required him to destroy the SUV by dropping it from a high altitude, the report said.

The Russian police have launched an investigation into the incident. The video has been watched on YouTube for over 5 lakh times. Mercedes-AMG G63 was launched in October 2018 and is equipped with a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine generating 585 bhp power and a peak of 850 Nm. The new version of the car has a 9-speed automatic AMG Speedshift transmission, which sends the power to all the four wheels. The car can reach a speed of 100 km/h from 0 in just 4.5 seconds. The AMG G63 can reach a speed of 220 km/h.

