​Watch: Drako GTE Electric Supercar Worth Rs 8.70 Crore Drifting on Snow will Restore Faith in EVs

Have you ever wondered or seen an electric car running on snow? If not, then to surprise you, California-based EV startup Drako Motors has conducted a test program of its GTE electric supercar ahead of the start of deliveries on snow. As per a report by Carandbike , the vehicle has been in development for two years and is the world's first car with a quad motor electric powertrain. Drako Motors took to its YouTube channel to release a video clip of the car on March 25.

In the video, the car can be seen testing at the winter performance track in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Also, according to the information available, the carmaker is planning to make only 25 units of GTE and will be delivering them next year.