​Watch: Drako GTE Electric Supercar Worth Rs 8.70 Crore Drifting on Snow will Restore Faith in EVs

Have you ever wondered or seen an electric car running on snow? If not, then to surprise you, California-based EV startup Drako Motors has conducted a test program of its GTE electric supercar ahead of the start of deliveries on snow. As per a report by Carandbike, the vehicle has been in development for two years and is the world's first car with a quad motor electric powertrain. Drako Motors took to its YouTube channel to release a video clip of the car on March 25.WATCH VIDEO:
In the video, the car can be seen testing at the winter performance track in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Also, according to the information available, the carmaker is planning to make only 25 units of GTE and will be delivering them next year.Here are some of the details regarding the electric supercar:Look/design: The GTE is provided with an aggressive look that features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, a low splitter, and a wide air dam, among others. According to NewsBytes, the vehicle has a 4-seater cabin comprising a multifunctional steering wheel and airbags. The vehicle can also be customized further as the buyers will get an option to choose from a wide range of materials, colours and finishes.Battery: The supercar has a 90 kWh battery pack that supports 150 kW fast charging, four electric motors, and a power range between +225 kW and -225 kW. The car can cover a top-speed of 332kmph and promises a range of around 322km on a single charge.Motor: Explaining the technology, Drako said that unlike a one, or two, or even three-motor electric car, or a combustion-powered car, the GTE's four motors means that each wheel will respond individually to the driver's commands, even spinning backwards, if needed, because of the ultrafast DriveOS system controlling it. The GTE comes with a 1,200-horsepower and prodigious 6,500 lb-ft of torque.Price: The price tag attached with the Drako GTE Electric Supercar is worth USD 1.2 million (around Rs 8.70 crore).