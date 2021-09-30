Watch: Electric Scooter on Fire after Battery Explosion Raises Doubts on Safety of EV

A video recently started circulating across the web showing an electric scooter on fire. The incident that took place in Hyderabad was caught on camera and shared online on Wednesday afternoon. While you may have heard of electronic gadgets like mobile devices or appliance chargers catching fire, the electric vehicles’ explosion has come across as a shocker to the auto industry. Speaking about the video, now going viral, it shows copious amounts of smoke billowing from a parked electric scooter. The scary sight continues for another minute showing the vehicle from beneath the seat throw ashes and dense smoke in the air and then intermittent bursts of fire.

While there is a significant push towards switching to electric vehicles with a technology to potentially drive the future of mobility, the sign is an ominous one.

The vehicle in blue colour is identified as ePluto built by Pure EV. The two-year-old startup is one of the many that mushroomed in India recently. Incubated in IIT Hyderabad, Pure EV claimed it sold 25,000 electric vehicles over the past 18 months.

Buy a E Scooter and suffer pic.twitter.com/OGX6CxMmMb— Patrao (@in_patrao) September 29, 2021

It can be life-threatening if the battery of an electric vehicle explodes. Battery related safety hazards aren't unheard of in the global EV industry. They are, in fact, becoming more frequent with the rise in volumes and increase in demand. The background of the story is not known yet. How the electric scooter caught fire is yet to be confirmed. Questions are being raised if someone tampered with the battery unit or the electric circuit of the scooter to cause the accident. This also begs the question of the safety assurance while using these electric scooters. For now, the incident of fire has certainly left people scared on social media and made the industry nervous leading upto recalls.

Also Watch:

As per a report in The Economic Times, members of the industry, who are planning to step into the EV sector in the near future, are worried that superficial players would spoil the image of the industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.