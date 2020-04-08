WATCH: Emotional Video by Indigo Pilot Raises Hope of Aviation Industry Struggling Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

As PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic, all domestic and international flights barring few essential and rescue flights have been grounded bringing the Indian aviation industry to a standstill. Not only this, many pilots and crew members who were put under mandatory home quarantine faced backlash from societies they are staying in a fear of virus spread.

While few crew members may have lost their spirit due to these incidents, many may have lost the spirit due to the unforeseen revival of the industry, which has resulted in job loses, and salary cuts.

An Indigo pilot Pradeep Krishnan has now made a video with pilots and cabin crew of all leading airline in India to say their morale is high and they will fly again soon.

The video, while highlighting the grim reality of the lockdown on the aviation industry, also gives a hope that they will fly again soon.

In its report titled 'COVID-19 & the State of Indian Aviation Industry,' the aviation consultancy CAPA forecast domestic traffic to decline to around 80-90 million this fiscal from an estimated 140 million in FY2020.

International traffic is expected to fall from approximately 70 million in the previous financial year to 35-40 million passengers or may be even less in the current fiscal.

"The combination of COVID-related travel restrictions and an economic downturn is likely to result in 1Q FY2021 being a virtual washout for the Indian industry.

"The second quarter is historically the weakest period for demand and hence airlines are only likely to limp back into recovery," aviation consultancy CAPA India said.

With Inputs from PTI.