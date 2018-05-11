Watch First-Ever Video of Mercedes-AMG Project One, The Road Legal Formula 1 Car

After nearly nine months of teasing, the Mercedes-AMG Project One was finally revealed in September 2017, but everything has been calm since then. There was no new news of this Formula 1 equivalent road-car, till now. Mercedes-Benz has finally launched an official video of the Mercedes-AMG Project One, and based on its statistics alone, the relentless hyping on paper appears completely justified."The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is the first Formula 1 car with MOT approval," said Ola Källenius, the company's global head of research and Mercedes-Benz Cars development. In other words this is a car that boasts never before experienced performance technology -- unless your name happens to be Lewis Hamilton -- but delivers it in a way that could conceivably make the car capable of performing the school run.In essence this means a car constructed from the most exotic of strong yet lightweight materials and with a tiny hybrid 1.6-litre V6 engine placed dead in its center. However, thanks to very generous levels of turbocharging, plus two F1-derived forms of energy recuperation system and four electric motors, the car's total output is 1000hp and its top speed is 350km/h.Other hypercars can manage similar top speeds or levels of horsepower, but nothing currently on the road can do so from an electrically assisted turbocharged engine similar in size to that found in a VW Polo. Nor can any current road legal car rev to 11000rpm. Such a high red line means that most owners will never manage to drive it on the complete limit.Mercedes has had to build a unique automated eight-speed manual transmission to cope with all of the torque and power the engine can put out. Yet these electric motors and the lithium battery pack giving it so much power also means that it can travel on electric power only around town for up to 25km.As for acceleration, the company isn't bothering with a 0-60mph or 0-100km/h time. All its saying is that the car can hit 200km/h in well under 6 seconds. That truly is motorsport performance. However, unlike a real F1 car, this vehicle has a roof, several generous storage spaces and two racing seats rather than just one.With Inputs From AFP Relaxnews