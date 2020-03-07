WATCH: Freak BMW Accident With High-Speed Train Goes Viral as Driver Walks Away Alive

A number of accidents take place every day around the globe. Some of them only cause minor injuries, while others can turn fatal. A similar scary incident in Los Angeles has attracted the attention of the world, making people take road safety more seriously.

The viral video shows a black BMW taking a turn and moving across the tracks when a fast-moving train slams it and drags it along. The horrific incident was shared by the Police Department of Los Angeles (LAPD) on Twitter.

“This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately, the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices,” read the tweet.

Miraculously, the motorist has survived the incident with minor injuries. He was released from the hospital the next morning.

According to KTLA, the incident occurred at around 10:55 a.m. (Los Angeles Time) on Tuesday, near the 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue intersection.

An LAPD official, Cmdr. Marc Reina posted the image of crashed BMW On Wednesday, showing the car’s front which was crashed into pieces.

Netizens couldn’t believe their eyes and are still surprised about the fact that the motorist stayed unhurt.

