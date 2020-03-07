English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Freak BMW Accident With High-Speed Train Goes Viral as Driver Walks Away Alive

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/<a href=LAPD HQ)" title="(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/LAPD HQ)" />

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/LAPD HQ)

The viral video shows a black BMW taking a turn and moving across the tracks when a fast-moving train slams it and drags it along.

Share this:

A number of accidents take place every day around the globe. Some of them only cause minor injuries, while others can turn fatal. A similar scary incident in Los Angeles has attracted the attention of the world, making people take road safety more seriously.

The viral video shows a black BMW taking a turn and moving across the tracks when a fast-moving train slams it and drags it along. The horrific incident was shared by the Police Department of Los Angeles (LAPD) on Twitter.

“This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately, the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices,” read the tweet.

Miraculously, the motorist has survived the incident with minor injuries. He was released from the hospital the next morning.

According to KTLA, the incident occurred at around 10:55 a.m. (Los Angeles Time) on Tuesday, near the 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue intersection.

An LAPD official, Cmdr. Marc Reina posted the image of crashed BMW On Wednesday, showing the car’s front which was crashed into pieces.

Netizens couldn’t believe their eyes and are still surprised about the fact that the motorist stayed unhurt.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/LAPD HQ)

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story