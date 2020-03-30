WATCH: Geely's New Contactless Delivery System of Cars Involve Handing Over Keys With a Drone

In light of the global crisis due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Chinese automaker Geely stole the headlines by introducing a new way for customers to buy it cars without any human contact.

The ICON Contactless Delivery system, as the company calls it, involves the delivery of the car keys via a drone right after the car is delivered to your place. Needless to say, the innovative method will only be available in selective locations. Adding to the same, the company also claimed that all of the vehicles are thoroughly disinfected before it is handed over to the customer.



Since the introduction of its new online sales system, Geely claims that it has garnered over 10,000 buyers already which is in addition to the 1.1 lakh people that have shown interest in buying a Geely car.

As the COVID-19 pandemic grips most countries around the world, auto manufacturers are facing an unprecedented loss of revenue with production halts and slack in the workforce. Several automakers have shut down their plant in light of the outbreak and have reported severe revenue loss. In India, according to a recent study published by SIAM, India’s auto industry was expecting an ‘apocalypse’ if the government fails to act on the same.

Also Watch:

