Watch: Honda City Scores 4 out of 5 Stars in Crash Test Safety Rating from GNCAP

Global NCAP has released a new set of crash test safety ratings for four cars in India, which falls under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. These four cars include the Honda Jazz, Honda City (4th Gen), Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. While all four cars have secured an overall rating of four stars for adult occupants, where they differ is the safety for child occupants. While the Jazz scored three out of five stars on that front, the fourth-generation City got four; and the Kiger and Magnite scored two each.

The Honda City (fourth-gen) achieved four stars for adult and child occupant protection. The City was tested in its most basic safety spec, fitted with two frontal airbags, ISOFIX anchorages and ABS. During the assessment, it showed an unstable structure and footwell area, good child occupant protection thanks to the ISOFIX anchorages and the rearward facing position of one of the child dummies. This model is offered with a lap belt in the rear centre seat, without ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

According to the fact sheet shared by Global NCAP, The child seat for the three-year-old was installed FWF using the ISOFIX connectors and support leg and offered good protection to the head and chest and limited protection to the neck, while being able to prevent excessive forward movement. The one-and-a-half-year-old child seat was installed RWF with the ISOFIX connectors and support leg while offering good protection to the chest and head. CRS marking was permanent. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers lap belt in the rear centre position. The car offers ISOFIX anchorages.

For adult occupants, on the other hand, the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. The driver’s chest showed marginal protection and the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. The driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube.

The driver tibias showed adequate and good protection, while the passenger’s tibias showed adequate protection. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The footwell area was rated as unstable. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger.

The Honda City, especially the fourth-generation model, has long been considered a well-rounded package in the compact sedan segment in India. In fact, the fifth-generation City had secured an overall score of five out of five in the ASEAN NCAP rating done earlier. However, it still hasn’t been tested under the #SaferCarsForIndia programme.

This is sure to boost sales for the Japanese automaker in the country, given the safety-oriented approach of today’s car buyers. Overall, the fourth-generation Honda City scored 12.04 out of 17.00 for adult occupant safety, and, 38.27 out of 49.00 for child occupant safety.

