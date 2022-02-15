Watch: Honda Jazz Scores 4 out of 5 Stars in Crash Test Safety Rating from GNCAP

The Honda Jazz is the hatchback offering from the Japanese carmaker Honda in India and it is widely regarded as one of the most feature-loaded and efficient hatchbacks one can buy in India. Now, the Honda Jazz can add another feather to its hat as it is one of the safest hatchbacks on sale in India as well. The Honda Jazz has scored a four-star crash test safety rating, out of five stars, in a test conducted by the global safety watchdog Global NCAP.

As per Global NCAP, The Honda Jazz achieved four stars for adult protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Jazz was tested in its most basic safety spec, fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS.

Global NCAP also mentioned in their report that during the assessment, the Honda Jazz showed a stable structure. The Jazz does not have ISOFIX anchorages and for this reason, the CRS were tested using the adult seatbelts. Honda decided to install both child dummies in a rearward-facing position following global best practice. This model is offered with a lap belt in the rear centre seat, without ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia project currently tests frontal crash protection for occupants only. Side impact, ESC and pedestrian protection assessments will form part of Global NCAP’s updated assessment protocols in India as from July 2022.

The #SaferCarsForIndia Campaign was launched by Global NCAP in 2014 with the objective of promoting safer vehicles in the country. Between 2014 and 2022 Global NCAP has completed more than fifty safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars.

Global NCAP is a major programme of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK based charity working internationally in support of the new UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, with a goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “As we pass the #SaferCarsforIndia fifty test milestone, it’s important to recognise the progress that has been made. Automakers are rising to the challenge set by Global NCAP with new models increasingly achieving five-star safety performance. For some Indian manufacturers, this has become a must-have validation of their commitment to safety.

“We warmly welcome the Indian government’s proposal to require six airbags in new cars. Together with the introduction of our new assessment protocols in July this year, the combination of regulatory push and market pull will continue to help shape a market for safety in India,” added Ward.

