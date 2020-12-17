Watch HRTC Driver Perform Incredible U-Turn on a Narrow Mountain Road - Video

Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s driver has quite literally pulled of a superhero stunt. In a video, which is being widely shared on social media, one can see how the driver brings a bus on the verge of falling back to the road.

The four minutes 24 seconds long clip shows how critical it gets at a point where the bus is seen almost losing grip. But with undying efforts of the passengers and driver’s constant perseverance, the vehicle gets back on track. At a point, it also seems that the big vehicle has got stuck in the front too. However, this gets debunked when the driver is able take a turn.

In the background of the footage, one can also hear the commentary of the spectators and the people who are recording the video of the incident.

The clip of the incident has been shared by a Facebook page named Incredible Himachal. In the comments of the post, many people have lauded the driver’s skill. One person wrote, “These are the best and the most disciplined as I could see.. Some major cities have to learn the basic etiquettes of driving from them..” Another person in his comment asked how the passengers of the bus would have felt. He wrote, “They are undoubtedly the best in the trade...no one is even close I just wonder where would have been the heart rate of passengers at that time”.

Some users have also commented on how the driver is a real hero. They have mentioned that the way in which the entire situation was handled is worth appreciating. One user, however, remarked that this entire incident was dangerous and life threatening as well.