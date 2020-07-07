Watch IAF Apache AH-64E Attack Helicopter Land at Forward Airbase Near India-China Border

Amidst the tension between India and China at the Eastern border of India, in the region of Ladakh, Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting air exercises at their forward airbase. A video of the Indian Air Force's advanced attack helicopter Boeing Apache AH-64E has surfaced online where it can be seen making a clean landing at the airstrip. This is for the first time, the Apache attack helicopter has been a part of air exercises at this forward base.

The Boeing AH-64E Apache Attack helicopter is the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopter. It is used by the U.S. Army and a growing number of international defence forces. Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production.

It was a year ago when Boeing had announced the arrival of the first four AH-64E Apaches for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Hindan Air Force Station. This was followed by the arrival of additional four Apaches in the coming week, and the eight then moved to the Pathankot Air Force Station for their formal induction by the IAF, in September.

The order for production, training and support of 22 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters was finalized by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2015. The Indian government also cleared the acquisition of an additional six Apaches for the Indian Army in 2017.

India is the 14th nation to select the Apache and is receiving the most modern variant, the AH-64E Apache, also flown by the U. S. Army. The AH-64E has the latest technology insertions, maintaining its standing as the world’s best attack helicopter. It is the only available combat helicopter with a spectrum of capabilities for virtually any mission requirement.

For the AH-64 E, this includes greater thrust and lift, joint digital operability, improved survivability and cognitive decision aiding. It is uniquely suited to meet the commander’s needs, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack—in both land and littoral environments—all without reconfiguration.

The AH-64E Apache for the Indian Air Force completed successful first flights in July 2018. The first batch of Indian Air Force crew began their training to fly the Apache in the U.S. in 2018.

(Image Source: Twitter/IAF_MCC)