Watch IAF Mi-17 Helicopter Airlift Man Stuck in Flooding Waters of Khutagat Dam in Bilaspur

A man who was stuck in the heavy flow of the Khutaghat Dam near Ratanpur area of Bilaspur was rescued by the Indian Air Force in a Mil Mi-17 helicopter.

He had jumped in the wastewater weir on the evening of August 16 but was unable to get out due to the heavy flow. He sat on a stone, holding onto a tree to save himself. After an arduous night, the IAF airlifted the man.

Incredible rescue operation by Indian Airforce at Khutaghat dam, Bilaspur.Probably first such rescue ops by IAF in non-naxal area in Chhattisgarh.@IAF_MCC@CG_Police@ipskabra pic.twitter.com/cpthhKwWFN — BilaspurPolice (@PoliceBilaspur) August 17, 2020

In a similar operation that happened around the same time last year, the IAF rescued nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods due to heavy rainfall in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Several parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra and Kutch regions, had received heavy rainfall in the previous few days. After the heavy downpour, a large number of people were stuck on a road washed away by floodwaters at Bhuj in Kutch district.

"The South Western Air Command (SWAC) responded swiftly and sent a Mi17 helicopter from Jamnagar. The helicopter took three shuttles and rescued 125 people. They were shifted to a safer location, he said. The area is located near the India-Pakistan border. The region was flooded due to heavy rains following which around 300 people, mostly workers of a factory and their family members, were stranded. Initially, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police rescued around 175 people,” a district administration official had said.

The IAF helicopters were also used to rescue flood-affected people from Navsari in south Gujarat and Jamnagar. "The operation began on August 4 when two helicopters were deployed to rescue 45 people, including women and children, from some flooded areas of Navsari," it said. Rescue missions were also undertaken in Jodia and Pittar areas near Jamnagar where two Mi17 helicopters were pressed into action to rescue 29 stranded people, it said.