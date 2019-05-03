Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Operate from Civil Airport of Guwahati, Kolkata - Watch Video

This is for the first time an IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI has performed a sortie from the civilian airbase in the Eastern Air Command.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Operate from Civil Airport of Guwahati, Kolkata - Watch Video
Image for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
With an aim to use a civilian airport under its area of responsibility in case of an eventuality, the Eastern Air command of IAF carried out fighter aircraft operation from civilian airfields of Guwahati, Kolkata and Andal. The IAF Twitter handle posted a video of the advance Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets taking off from the civilian airbase with a caption - "Eastern Air Command of IAF carried out fighter aircraft operations from civil air fields of Guwahati, Kolkata & Andal. Aim was to validate the fighter operating procedure, familiarise the crew with airfields & exercise coordination with civil agencies for such operations."




The statement further reads - "The frontline SU-30MKI aircraft operated from Kolkata & Guwahati, and the Hawk jets from Andal airfield. The fighters carried out both day and night flying operations during the exercise."

After the exercise, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command, expressed satisfaction and said it achieved all its aim and such training gave Air Force the flexibility to shift operating base if the need arose. He also emphasised the significance of operating from Kolkata as it was vital for maritime operational requirements.

With Inputs from IANS
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
