Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]

What happens when a sports car races against a fighter jet? We can now find out since an interesting video showing a Lamborghini Huracan race against an Indian Air Force fighter jet has emerged online. The video was taken at the military controlled Dabolim Airport in Goa. The airport is also used for civilian flights. The fighter jet seen in the video is an Indian Air Force operated MIG 29 Fighter Jet while the car is the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the performance version of the supercar.The video has been shot from a distance and initially shows the Huracan keeping up with the fighter jet. Eventually, though, the fighter jet comes into its own and literally just takes off. The top speed is limited to 325 km/h on the Huracan Performante.The MiG 29K in the video is a part of the Black Panther squadron of the Indian Navy. The fighter jet is one of the most advanced in the world and the top brass from the Indian Navy are said to have given permission to shoot the enthralling commercial.As per reports, the stunt was performed as part of a TV commercial to attract youth to join the armed forces. The video is aimed at the younger generation and aims to drive them to join the Indian Airforce, Navy or Army. There is also a picture of both machines together.The MiG has a take-off speed of 280 km/h but can reach a speed of 2,200 km/h in the air. It is not known when exactly the video will come out but it will surely excite its viewers.Recently, the Indian Navy and Army have faced a shortage when it comes to personnel. The Navy is 91 pilots short of 735 sanctioned posts while the Army is 192 posts short of 794 sanctioned posts.