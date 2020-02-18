WATCH: Indian Car Parking 'Jugaad' in Cramped Space Wows Anand Mahindra

Indians are known to have cheaper hacks for all of life’s problems. Be it utilizing the last bit of toothpaste or using a bottle as a showerhead, the possibility of the mind is boundless. Your auto hack is definitely useful if it gets okayed by an expert in the auto domain. Recently, a video shared on Twitter showed “Indian ingenuity” at its best and was even re-tweeted by Anand Mahindra.





Indian ingenuity knows no bounds pic.twitter.com/23nGW7Mkby

— Rohit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@ragarwal) February 17, 2020

The one minute and 22 seconds video shows a car being safely parked in an area where there is less space to manoeuvre the vehicle properly. As the black car enters the area, a man goes ahead and drags a wheeled track out. The driver gets the car on the tracks and gets down. Then the men just push the track back so that it perfectly aligns the vehicle to one side. The post garnered over 6,000 likes and more than 1,000 re-tweets. One of these many re-tweets was that of Mahindra Group’s chairman, Anand Mahindra.

Now that IS pretty clever. What to do when you have less room for manoeuvre... Finding clever ways to deal with constraints is an Indian talent! https://t.co/oUI6szXFyK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 18, 2020

The industrialist wrote that the hack was “clever” and that finding ways out of constraints was “an Indian talent”. Anand Mahindra other than being an automobile tycoon is also a Twitter icon. The 64-year-old tweets witty and funny videos on his feed to tickle the funny bone in Twitterati. Mahindra is also often seen to take his followers by surprise with his smart puns and satirical takes on world news and events.