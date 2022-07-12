WATCH: Indian Railways Conduct 180-km Speed Trial of AC Double Decker Coach in Rajasthan

Indian Railways has successfully conducted speed trials of AC Double Decker LHB coach. The new coach clocked 180 kilometer per hour speed. The trial was conducted in Rajasthan’s Kota – Nagda Section of the West Central Railway (WCR).

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the same in which the speedometer can be seen touching the 180 kmph mark and the train passing the various marks with lightning speed.

नए भारत की नई रफ़्तार!

Trial conducted for 180kmph. pic.twitter.com/g1FHoMYygh — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 11, 2022

WCR too tweeted video of the speed trial asking people to “Catch the Glimpse of the Speedometer clocking 180 Kmph in Kota – Nagda Section.”

Last year, WCR had conducted successful oscillation trials of the air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section at a speed of 180 kmph.

In another development, the West Central Railway has decided to add vistadome coaches in Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express. Vistadome coaches have large glass panels for windows, rotating seats, a glass roof and observation lounges. All of these features allow passengers to take in the surrounding vista of the passing-by landscape.

The first vistadome coaches were introduced on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018 with an overwhelmingly positive response from passengers. Buoyed by the success, the coaches were also introduced to the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in June 2021 and to the Deccan Queen on the Mumbai-Pune route from August 2021.

The introduction of vistadome coaches on the train line is part of the larger Indian Railways initiative to improve the travel experience and boost tourism across routes.

The vistadome coach on the Deccan Queen has seen a 99 percent occupancy on the Pune to Mumbai leg, with Rs 1.63 crore collected in revenue between June 2021 to May 2022. The coach has seen 100 percent occupancy on the Deccan Express train on the same route with Rs 1.11 crore collected in revenue during the same time period. The Central Railway zone in total has seen 20,407 passengers booking the vistadome coaches with a total of Rs 2.38 crore collected in revenue between October 2021 to December 2021.

