WATCH: Indian Railways Ferries Buses From Bengaluru to Chandigarh for Himachal Road Transport Corporation

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: In a major development, Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone by transporting another rake of passenger buses from Doddaballapur in Bengaluru, Karnataka to Chandigarh. These Ashok Leyland buses will be used by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation. “Railways transporting Buses! Indian Railways has transported another rake (2nd) of Passenger Buses from Doddaballapur of Bengaluru, Karnataka to Chandigarh. #HungryForCargo,” Ministry of Railways tweeted sharing a video.

Tweeting in Kannada, the South Western Railway wrote: “New milestone in automobile transport from Bangalore. 2nd rack of Ashok Leyland buses being transported from Chandigarh to Bangalore for the use of Himachal Road Transport Corporation.”

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, Indian Railways has over the years made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non conventional commodity streams.

Earlier, the national transporter has for the first time ever breached the 1400 MT Freight Loading mark in this financial year. The Originating Freight Loading of Indian Railways for the FY 2021-22 stood at 1418.1 MT (provisional) which is 15% more than the previous best set in FY 2020-21 at 1233.2 MT.

The incremental loading of 185 MT has been led primarily by coal with 111 MT growth, followed by cement at 17.2 MT and balance other goods at 15 MT.

