Watch Kilauea Volcanic Lava in Hawaii Engulf Ford Mustang Parked on Road [Video]
The silver Ford Mustang was likely left behind by its owners during evacuation, and was overtaken by lava in a matter of seconds.
Lava engulfs a Ford Mustang in Puna, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: REUTERS)
Lava spewing in fountains up to 300 feet (90 meters) high from an erupting Hawaiian volcano has destroyed 35 homes and other buildings, officials said, warning residents allowed brief visits to their properties to be prepared to flee at a moment's notice. The scary video shows the lava moving slowly towards the side of the road and engulfing a silver Ford Mustang parked on the side of the road.
The new video shows the latest in a line of destruction as lava engulfs multiple vehicles and streets, leaving charred remains in its wake. The silver Ford Mustang was likely left behind by its owners during evacuation, and was overtaken by lava in a matter of seconds. The car quickly catches on fire before being buried almost entirely underneath the unstoppable flow of rock and ash.
A volcano eruption in Hawaii has displaced hundred of homeowners on the big island. The Kilauea volcano erupted late last week, sending lava more than 200 feet in the air, and cascading down the mountainside into residences. The flood of ash and magma has overtaken everything in its path, including homes, trees, fences, and of course, a number of cars and roads.
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes and one of five on the island, has been in constant eruption for 35 years. It predominantly blows off basaltic lava in effusive eruptions that flow into the ocean but occasionally experiences more explosive events.
So far, no deaths or major injuries have been reported, but the civil defence agency said at least 35 structures had been destroyed, many of them homes. "Be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in an alert on its website.
To date, more than 1,700 people have been evacuated from the island. At least 26 homes and five structures have been destroyed in just a few days by the volcano – and we assume countless many cars – as lava overtakes a large residential area of the island.
This isn't the first instance of Kilauea erupting, though. The volcano has been active since 1983, and in 2014 it destroyed one home and engulfed an entire cemetery before stopping short of the main road.
With Inputs From Reuters
Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
