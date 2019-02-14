Watch LIVE: Mahindra XUV300 India Launch - Price, Features and More

The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the biggest launches to take place recently and the reason is simple, the compact SUV segment is set to have another entrant in the form of the new XUV300. But is Mahindra a bit late to the party or have they arrived with a bang?The Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product, which has managed to sell over 2.6 lakh vehicles in over 50 countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. While the Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Tivoli, the compact SUV receives several changes both in terms of designs as well as the features on offer - almost making a brand new car by its own.Mahindra XUV300 is set to be launched in India today and will be Mahindra's another go at the compact SUV segment in India. The Mahindra XUV300 has managed to create a lot of excitement in the Indian market and as a result, there are a lot of expectations around the SUV. Once launched, the Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The XUV300 will be manufactured at Mahindra's manufacturing facility at Nasik and if the recent launches by Mahindra are anything to go by, then the XUV300 is sure to be priced aggressively.You can watch the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 LIVE below:*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.