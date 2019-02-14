English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch LIVE: Mahindra XUV300 India Launch - Price, Features and More
The Mahindra XUV300 is the upcoming compact SUV from the house of Mahindra. You can watch the launch of the new Mahindra XUV300 LIVE here.
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
Loading...
The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the biggest launches to take place recently and the reason is simple, the compact SUV segment is set to have another entrant in the form of the new XUV300. But is Mahindra a bit late to the party or have they arrived with a bang?
The Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product, which has managed to sell over 2.6 lakh vehicles in over 50 countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. While the Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Tivoli, the compact SUV receives several changes both in terms of designs as well as the features on offer - almost making a brand new car by its own.
Mahindra XUV300 is set to be launched in India today and will be Mahindra's another go at the compact SUV segment in India. The Mahindra XUV300 has managed to create a lot of excitement in the Indian market and as a result, there are a lot of expectations around the SUV. Once launched, the Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The XUV300 will be manufactured at Mahindra's manufacturing facility at Nasik and if the recent launches by Mahindra are anything to go by, then the XUV300 is sure to be priced aggressively.
You can watch the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 LIVE below:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product, which has managed to sell over 2.6 lakh vehicles in over 50 countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. While the Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Tivoli, the compact SUV receives several changes both in terms of designs as well as the features on offer - almost making a brand new car by its own.
Mahindra XUV300 is set to be launched in India today and will be Mahindra's another go at the compact SUV segment in India. The Mahindra XUV300 has managed to create a lot of excitement in the Indian market and as a result, there are a lot of expectations around the SUV. Once launched, the Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The XUV300 will be manufactured at Mahindra's manufacturing facility at Nasik and if the recent launches by Mahindra are anything to go by, then the XUV300 is sure to be priced aggressively.
You can watch the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 LIVE below:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Cyber Attack on Malta Bank Tried to Transfer Cash Abroad
- Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening
- HP Unveils Spectre Laptop Lineup in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Gully Boy Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Getting Unbelievably Positive Reactions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results