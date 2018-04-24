Watch Maria Sharapova and Mark Webber Test Drive Porsche 911 GT2 RS [Video]

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS has already created a lot of ripples in the market thanks to its blistering lap time of 6 minutes 47.3 seconds at the famous Nurburgring race track. The 700 bhp, 750 Nm machine can do 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 340 kmph. But can it excite the former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber and five time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova?Well, the duo of world-renowned sports personality were invited by the German sportscar manufacturer at the Porsche Development Center in Weissach, Germany. As seen in the video, first Sharapova went for a drive with Webber as a passenger, followed by the former Porsche works driver and world endurance champion, who negotiated the circuit with the tennis player in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.“It’s always fascinating to experience what a professional racing driver can do with a super sports car,” said Maria Sharapova afterwards, “and keeping my well-being in mind, I’m sure he wasn’t driving flat out, far from it. He’s simply a real gentleman.”As expected, Mark Webber pushed the Porsche to its limits, while Sharapova enjoyed a smooth ride. This is not the first time this duo collaborated for such a high-speed run in a Porsche. Back in 2014, Webber and Sharapova drove the 918 Spyder together.The Porsche 911 GT2 RS not only has impressive engine figures to it, but also impressive performance components. It has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with the revised gear ratios for improved acceleration. The hood, fenders, and decklid are made from carbon fiber to save weight.The braking duty is done by Carbon ceramic brakes and the suspension is fully adjustable so it can be tuned for different tracks. It also has a four wheel steering to help with low-speed agility.The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is priced at $293,200 in the U.S. before taxes. With all the optional components, the sticker price of RS stands at $359,670.