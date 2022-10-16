Watch: Near-Death Flying Experience in Goa-Hyderabad SpiceJet Flight with Smoky Cabin

The Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight coming from Goa had made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport after smoke detected in the cabin. It created much uproar on the internet with several passengers onboard claiming that the airline staff forced them to delete videos and photos of the incident.

Infact, the cabin crew crossed all the limits when they started snatching phones of the passengers, who refused to cow down to their request of not shooting videos and clicking pictures of the smoke in the plane. Reportedly, the crew told the passengers to pray to god for their lives.

Finally, a video has emerged of the @flyspicejet flight where smoke filled the cabin. And “airline staff forced us to delete videos and photos of the incident. They snatched my phone when I refused.” Via passenger @VivekVi97433075 @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI @FAANews @icao pic.twitter.com/f9hnVop5Zo — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 16, 2022

Though, the plane had landed safely and passengers were disembarked through the emergency exit. One passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while disembarking from the aircraft, a DGCA official said. A Hyderabad airport official said there were 86 passengers onboard the Q400 aircraft VT-SQB and that due to the emergency landing, as many as nine flights were diverted after the incident at around 11 pm.

Several prominent figures have spoken about the pathetic safety protocols of SpiceJet with few even demanding a ban on the airline for putting the lives of people at unwarranted risk. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote a letter to Ministry of Civil Aviation on the repeated safety violations and near death flying experiences of passengers and crew of SpiceJet.

My letter to Hon. Minister @MoCA_GoI , Sh @JM_Scindia on the repeated safety violations and near death flying experiences of passengers and crew of SpiceJet. I speak from a point of concern, we need accountability from airlines&make passengers feel safe again. pic.twitter.com/kK1zaHSF2V — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 14, 2022

The aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident, according to officials. SpiceJet has already been facing operational and financial headwinds in recent times, and it is under enhanced surveillance of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The regulator had recently directed the airline to operate only 50 percent of its total flights till October 29.

“SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was observed in the cabin during descent. Passengers were safely disembarked,” an airline spokesperson said. According to the DGCA official, the plane made an emergency landing due to smoke observed in the cockpit.

With inputs from PTI

