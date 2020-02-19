Watch New Land Rover Defender Perform Extreme Stunts in Upcoming James Bond Movie

Land Rover has released the television commercial for the new Defender demonstrating its capability on tough terrain. The commercial features an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the new Defender in No Time To Die.

The rehearsal footage included in the advert shows the new Defender launching into the air. The Defenders are put to further extreme tests as the vehicle is driven at top speeds through swamps and rivers.





The chase sequence in the No Time To Die was led by stunt coordinator, Lee Morrison working alongside Oscar winner and special effects, action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould.

Lee Morrison stated: “We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement, and to give fans an insight into the uncompromising challenge of producing an incredible chase sequence which you can look forward to seeing in No Time To Die.”

Nick Collins, Land Rover Defender vehicle line director said: “We developed a new test standard for Defender, the most challenging we’ve ever had and unique to this vehicle. Physical strength and durability is measured by a number of different tests including a bridge jump test which gave us confidence to deliver what the stunt team needed to create for No Time To Die, with no modifications to the body structure except the installation of a roll cage.”

Putting these vehicles through their paces was the inspirational Jessica Hawkins, who Morrison handpicked from the Formula 3 W Series after spotting her potential and he wasted no time in giving her the opportunity to feature in No Time To Die, her first ever motion picture. Jessica commented: “It doesn’t get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it’s an honour to be a part of this incredible movie driving the new Defender. ”

