Watch: Nissan Magnite Scores 4 out of 5 Stars in Crash Test Safety Rating from GNCAP

The Nissan Magnite is arguably one of the most popular compact SUVs on sale in India right now and it has now undergone a crash test by the global safety watchdog Global NCAP. The Nissan Magnite has scored an impressive crash test rating of four stars, out of five stars, in the test conducted by Global NCAP.

As per Global NCAP, the Nissan Magnite scored four stars for adult and two for child occupant protection. The Magnite was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with two front airbags and ABS. During the assessment, the model showed a stable structure and marginal protection to the driver’s chest. In a statement, Global NCAP also mentioned that surprisingly, the model is still being sold with a lap belt in the rear centre seat instead of three-point belts, without ISOFIX anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems (CRS). There is no Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and no side head impact protection as standard.

WATCH NISSAN MAGNITE CRASH TEST VIDEO:

Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia project currently tests frontal crash protection for occupants only. Side impact, ESC and pedestrian protection assessments will form part of Global NCAP’s updated assessment protocols in India as from July 2022.

The #SaferCarsForIndia Campaign was launched by Global NCAP in 2014 with the objective of promoting safer vehicles in the country. Between 2014 and 2022 Global NCAP has completed more than fifty safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars.

Global NCAP is a major programme of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK based charity working internationally in support of the new UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, with a goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

