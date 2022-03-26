WATCH: Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire in Pune, Scary Incident Caught on Video

Ola Electric Scooter on Fire: In a video going viral on social media, an Ola S1 pro electric scooter was seen to be on fire in Lohegaon area of Pune on Saturday. The 31-second clip elaborates on the scooter, where it is seen parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area, completely engulfed in fire. While the issue is still under investigation, the reason is speculated to be a thermal runaway, where an exothermic reaction occurs inside a lithium-ion battery when it is damaged or short-circuited. A lithium-ion battery on fire is proved to be difficult to extinguish. In contact with water, it immediately produces hydrogen gas and lithium-hydroxide. Hydrogen gas is a major hindrance due to its extreme flammability. Just to note, the Ola S1 gets a 2.97 kWh battery while the S1 pro gets a 3.98kWh battery. Whatever the reason may be, an electric scooter catching fire like this is definitely a scary incident and will deter future buyers who would have been interested in considering the purchase of an electric scooter, especially from Ola.

WATCH OLA ELECTRIC SCOOTER ON FIRE VIDEO:

It should also be said that except for the cells inside the battery, the Ola S1 is a completely localised product. The S1 pro gets an additional Hyper mode. With this, the scooter can reach up to a top speed of 115kmph which otherwise is topped at 85kmph in Sports mode in the standard S1.

News18 could not independently verify the video. This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

