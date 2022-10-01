Watch: PM Modi Drives Car in Sweden from India Remotely Using 5G Connected Technology

As India gets ready to welcome 5G technology, one of the biggest beneficiaries of this tech will be the automotive industry. The application of the 5G network will help cars not only connect to the internet but, in theory, also connect with other vehicles and 5G-enabled infrastructure. Additionally, 5G can also allow users to operate cars remotely if they have the required systems in place. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced several 5G use cases first-hand in Delhi at India Mobile Congress. One of the experiences had by PM Modi included driving a car in Sweden remotely, from Delhi itself.

Inaugurating the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, Modi visited several 5G pavilions and encouraged domestic startups to build 5G use cases. At Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson’s booth, Modi drove a car in Sweden via a 5G-enabled solution.

India driving the world. PM @NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India’s 5G technology. pic.twitter.com/5ixscozKtg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2022

He also visited a booth of a consortium of nearly 100 domestic startups working towards developing 5G solutions to solve India’s real-time problems across health care, education, disaster management etc. At the Jio Pavilion, Modi witnessed the true 5G devices displayed at the pavilion and experienced the use cases through Jio Glass.

The Prime Minister also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology by a team of Jio engineers, and how 5G can help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery. According to Modi, the country’s wait for the 5G technology is over and the benefits of ‘Digital India’ will reach every village soon.

After a successful 5G spectrum auction, the country is likely to witness the roll out of the much-awaited high-speed 5G mobile services around Diwali.

