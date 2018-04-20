Watch Polestar 1 Electric Performance Hybrid in Action for the First Time [Video]

The Polestar 1 is heading to Beijing for Auto China 2018 from 25 April to 4 May, following its first successful winter test drive in northern Sweden. After making its global media debut in Shanghai last October, this is the first opportunity for the Chinese public to see the Electric Performance Hybrid. The Polestar 1 is the first product after the spin-off of Polestar from Volvo Auto.Its appearance in Beijing is boosted by an overwhelmingly positive feedback from test drivers and engineers, who recently spent two weeks north of the Article Circle for a rigorous shakedown with the first running Polestar 1 prototype – in temperatures as low as -28 degrees Celsius (-18 °F).The intense winter test drive is designed to examine and fine-tune traditional automotive aspects like suspension and driving dynamics, but in the case of the Polestar 1, the drivetrain and batteries were also under scrutiny – in one of the coldest places on the planet.Test drivers specifically focused on the Polestar 1 torque vectoring system, which is enabled by two rear electric motors with individual planetary gear sets. Chassis balance was further optimized thanks to the advantages of testing on ice, allowing the test drivers to better analyse and react to the car’s behavior while driving.“Our test drivers have given us some enthusiastic feedback on the handling and dynamics especially,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar.“Besides being very happy with the balance of the chassis, they are particularly excited about the torque vectoring. We are now very confident about how this enhances the Polestar 1’s cornering responsiveness and accuracy. This is a driver’s car. We have now passed a major milestone in the development of the Polestar 1, and prototype testing continues throughout 2018.“Now we look forward to introducing the car to the Chinese public for the first time, a key market for Polestar,” concludes Thomas Ingenlath.