Watch Rafale and Mirage-2000 Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air by IAF IL-78 [Video]

The Indian Air Force and Armée de l'Air (French Air Force) recently participated in a bilateral air exercise Garuda VI at Mont de Marsan in France. The exercise saw the most potent fighter aircraft of the two countries going head-to-head to validate the latest defense strategies and fine-tune their waging capabilities including jets like Rafale, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi Su-30MKI from the two sides.

While IAF earlier has shared a video of its Sukhoi Su-30MKI getting Air-to-Air refueled during the Garuda exercise, they have now shared a video of Rafale and Mirage-2000 getting refueled using the IAF’s IL-78 refueling aircraft. Rafale is India’s latest workhorse to be inducted starting September and the exercise proves that IAF is combat ready with Rafale.

#ExGaruda2019 : During the LFE phase IAF's IL-78 Flight Refueling Aircraft refuelled not only IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft, but also FAF's #Mirage & #Rafale aircraft.The ex. is an opportunity to understand & enhance combat operations. We are working as One Team!!!@Armee_de_lair pic.twitter.com/awMfK2ktTZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 13, 2019

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprised of 120 air-warriors and four Sukhoi Su-30MKI along with an IL-78 flight refueling aircraft, while the French Air Force units will comprise the likes of Rafale, Alpha Jet, Mirage 2000, C135, E3F, C130, and Casa.

Exactly 36 of the Rafale jets similar to the ones that will be used during Garuda, have been purchased by India and will arrive in 2019. The 36 aircraft will be a part of two IAF Squadron, the first of which is the Golden Arrows ’17 Squadron.