State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
Home » News » Auto » WATCH: Rare Video Shows Iconic Yamaha RX100 Being Assembled at Indian Plant
1-MIN READ

Yamah RX100s at the assembly line. (Image source: YouTube/RarefilmsIndia)

First launched in 1985, the Yamaha RX100 earned the name Pocket Rocket due to its compact size and the punch that it offered while riding before being discontinued back in 1996.

Auto Desk

Known for its distinct two-stroke engine sound and impressive pickup, the Yamaha RX100 ruled the hearts of many Indian petrol heads for years. First launched in 1985, the iconic bike earned the name Pocket Rocket due to its compact size and the punch that it offered while riding. Having been discontinued back in 1996, Yamaha RX100 is rarely seen on Indian roads now. But the lucky owners, who still have the machine in their garage, make sure to keep it running so that it can roar through the roads.

With a bike that is reliable and fun to ride, the case about how the machine was crafted is likely to raise curiosity. Well, for that we have a video shot inside a factory where the RX100 was manufactured. The video was uploaded by YouTube channel WildFilmsIndia where the bike can be seen going through different stages of production at the Escorts Yamaha factory.

