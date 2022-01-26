Watch: Republic Day Flypast Video of 75 Aircrafts Recorded In-Flight Looks Stunning

Republic Day Flypast: The flypast of Indian Air Force fighter jets and helicopters during the Republic Day ceremonies is arguably one of the most adrenaline-filled moments of the entire display and this year, the excitement reached new heights - literally and figuratively, as the aircraft formations were streamed straight from the aircraft itself making for a stunning display. The annual, pride-laden national event, Republic Day, reminds the nation and the world of the robust, democratic fabric fostered by the constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Apart from Republic Day, the nation is also celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75 years of Independence. As a result of this confluence, this year, the nation witnessed the grandest air show in the history of the celebration of Republic Day.

A special celebration calls for special flypast formations. Following suit, Indians were greeted to unique formations paying homage to the martyrs of the war of 1971 which represents two of the very crucial operations of the war, Tangail Drop and Meghna Operation. As a result, the Tangail and Meghna formations were seen roaring the skies on Republic Day to commemorate the 1971 war, which tailed the liberation of Bangladesh.

Other Formations included the Dhwaj formation comprising of four Mi-17 aircraft. The spectators also saw four Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) in the Rudra formation, followed by 5 ALHs in the Rahat formation.

#WATCH The cockpit view of the Rudra formation led by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters#RepublicDayParade (Video source: Ministry of Defence) pic.twitter.com/2Hac9YbPqb — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Here’s the video of the aircraft doing the Amrit formation which comprised of 17 Jaguar aircraft making a figure of 75 in the air.

#WATCH Amrit formation comprising 17 Jaguar aircraft make a figure of 75 on #RepublicDay(Source: Ministry of Defence) pic.twitter.com/caNQTnNHoK — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Viewers also saw the cockpit view of the ‘Baaz’ formation which include one Rafale, two Jaguar, two MiG-29 UPG, two Su-30 MI - all seven aircraft were in formation flying at 300m AOL.

#WATCH Cockpit view of 'Baaz' formation comprising one Rafale, two Jaguar, two MiG-29 UPG, two Su-30 MI aircraft in seven aircraft 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL#RepublicDayParade(Source: Ministry of Defence) pic.twitter.com/1qNvM4Gpnw — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

All in all, this year was truly special for the fans of the flypast as they got to see not only the stunning aircraft of the Indian Air Force but also got to experience it from the view of a pilot commanding these aircraft through the tricky formations.

