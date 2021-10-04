Watch: Retired Air India Aircraft Gets Stuck Under a Bridge Near Delhi’s IGI Airport [Video]

An Air India plane stuck under a foot overbridge near Delhi’s IGI airport became the centre of attraction after the video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday (October 3). The video which was recorded by a passerby showed the plane partially blocking the road giving only some room for other vehicles to pass. The nose and the front portion of the aircraft had crossed underneath the foot overbridge before the top half got stuck.

The video left many wondering about how the plane even got there and if there was an accident involved. However, the airline issued a statement dismissing reports of an accident and said that it was an old aircraft that was sold as scrap, reported TOI. The retired aircraft was being transported by its new owner when the incident happened. Air India also expressed its inability to share additional information as the plane now belonged to someone else and said it was not involved in its transportation.

#WATCH An @airindiain plane ✈️ (not in service) got stuck under foot over bridge. Can anyone confirm the date and location?The competition starts now👇 pic.twitter.com/pukB0VmsW3— Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) October 3, 2021

However, it’s not unusual for airlines to sell their retired plane as scraps after dismantling. As in this case too, the doors and windows of the aircraft have been removed. The fuselage of the plane was mounted on a trailer. Discarded planes are often used for their spare parts and in some cases as a theme for restaurants and cafés.

Large, oversized cargoes like aircraft are transported on trailers and managing them can be a bit tricky because of the size. Usually, there’s a team that move around with such trailers to guide them on roads and avoid any mishap.

In another similar instance, an old India Post aircraft got stuck under a flyover in West Bengal’s Durgapur in 2019. The accident was reportedly caused by the trailer driver’s inability to fathom the height of the overbridge and the plane. The trailer was moving amidst heavy traffic in fog when this incident happened.

