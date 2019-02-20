Watch Sachin Tendulkar Drive a BMW M2 on Buddh International Circuit [Video]

We all know Sachin Tendulkar as the 'God of Cricket' in India, but besides cricket, the master blaster is also known as a car enthusiast. Sachin has a wide range of luxury cars in his garage and he has also been the brand ambassador of German luxury car manufacturer BMW for quite a long time now. The cricketer has been seen several times driving around in his exotic cars but most recently he was spotted setting lap timings on the Buddh International Circuit on the newly launched BMW M2.Apart from showing his driving skills in the BMW M2, Sachin also talked about his love for cars and which cars he prefers at various point of times. He also talked about the BMW’s electric sportscar i8 that he owns. Along with the i8, the God of cricket also owns a BMW X5 M, BMW M6 Gran Coupe, BMW M5, BMW M5 30 and a BMW 760 Li M-Sport. The ace cricketer also used to own a Nissan GT-R and Ferrari 360 Modena in the past.Talking about the car he is driving in the video, the BMW M2 Competition is the most-affordable M-badged cars in the country, a badge well known in the high-performance sports car segment. The all-new BMW M2 Competition comes with enlarged air inlets and high-gloss Black kidney grill with M2 badge dominating the front. The characteristic coupé silhouette extends from the bonnet to the muscular rear end. BMW Individual High-Gloss ShadowanLine also gives a sporty appearance to the car.The M2 is powered by a M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine that delivers 410 hp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 550 Nm. These numbers push the all-new BMW M2 Competition from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr.