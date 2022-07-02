A Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight had to return to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the passengers noticed smoke inside the aircraft while it was passing 5,000ft on Saturday.

“On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked,” a Spicejet spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The SG-2862 flight which took off from Delhi at 6:15 AM and was bound for Jabalpur, landed back at Delhi airport at 7:00 AM. A video tweeted by ANI showed passengers fanning themselves with newspapers and booklets when the smoke entered the cabin.

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Saurabh Chhabra, a Delhi to Jabalpur passenger seated at 12C, was quoted by ANI: “Soon after the flight took off, there was a panic situation in the plane as passengers were having trouble breathing inside.”

Taking note of the incident, Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe. An official said that SpiceJet has been asked to give details of the incident. Prima facie, the Jabalpur incident indicates technical issue which needs resolution, the official added.

This is a second such incident aboard a SpiceJet. On June 19, a similar incident happened on the Patna-Delhi flight. The fire in the plane was noticed when the aircraft was between Khagaul and Phulwarisharif, which is 2 nautical miles from the Patna airport. Thereafter, the aircraft was landed at the Patna airport after smoke was noticed from one of the left engines of the airplane.

