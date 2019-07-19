Watch: School Van Driving on Wrong Side Nearly Crashes into Honda Amaze, Drives on Unfazed

With a booming population, excessive vehicles on road and motorists who are averse to traffic rules, Indian roads are often witness to major road accidents. Among them, one of the most often seen offences by motorists is driving down the wrong side of the road.

Most times, these motorists go on the wrong side to save going the extra distance to take a U-turn, not realising that in trying to save a few seconds they are putting their own lives and that of their passengers in grave risk as they meet an onslaught of traffic from the other side. There have been instances when such acts have proven too costly, but people still continue to do so.

In a video shared by TOI from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a school van can be seen speeding in the wrong side of the road at Samtamulak Chowk. The bright yellow vehicle seems to be carrying school children, and as per a report by TOI, there were as many as eight children were in the van when the incident took place.

The video shows the carpool van nearly missing a Honda Amaze, which was going in the right direction. Notably, the van continued with its journey dismissing the narrow-miss and the danger the driver put the youngsters in.

On Monday, four students were injured when their van, driving down the wrong lane, crashed into a UPSRTC bus in Lucknow, and another 11 had a narrow escape on Tuesday, when a mini-truck, driving down the wrong lane, rammed into their van.