Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Watch: School Van Driving on Wrong Side Nearly Crashes into Honda Amaze, Drives on Unfazed

The video shows the carpool van nearly missing a Honda Amaze, which was going in the right direction. The van continued with its journey dismissing the narrow-miss.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: School Van Driving on Wrong Side Nearly Crashes into Honda Amaze, Drives on Unfazed
Representative image.
Loading...

With a booming population, excessive vehicles on road and motorists who are averse to traffic rules, Indian roads are often witness to major road accidents. Among them, one of the most often seen offences by motorists is driving down the wrong side of the road.

Most times, these motorists go on the wrong side to save going the extra distance to take a U-turn, not realising that in trying to save a few seconds they are putting their own lives and that of their passengers in grave risk as they meet an onslaught of traffic from the other side. There have been instances when such acts have proven too costly, but people still continue to do so.

In a video shared by TOI from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a school van can be seen speeding in the wrong side of the road at Samtamulak Chowk. The bright yellow vehicle seems to be carrying school children, and as per a report by TOI, there were as many as eight children were in the van when the incident took place.

The video shows the carpool van nearly missing a Honda Amaze, which was going in the right direction. Notably, the van continued with its journey dismissing the narrow-miss and the danger the driver put the youngsters in.

On Monday, four students were injured when their van, driving down the wrong lane, crashed into a UPSRTC bus in Lucknow, and another 11 had a narrow escape on Tuesday, when a mini-truck, driving down the wrong lane, rammed into their van.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram