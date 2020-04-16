Watch: Suzuki Swift Flies 200 Ft High After Hitting Roundabout at a High Speed, Crashes Into Church

A third-generation Suzuki Swift had an extraordinary end. Although it was crumbled and damaged at the end of it, its last ride included flying off 23 feet off the ground, cutting a tree in half, flying for 209 feet before hitting a building owned by the church.

The incident happened on Easter in the city of Rabien, Poland when the owner of the Suzuki Swift was driving far too fast to avert a roundabout. The video footage collected from a street-side security camera was uploaded by Polish news portal Remiza on Twitter.





Wczoraj po godzinie 18:00 doszło do nietypowego zdarzenia w miejsowości Rąbień. 41- letni kierujący samochodem osobowym wjechał na nasyp ronda i ... poleciał wprost na zabudowania przykościelne. Kierowcę trzeba było wydobyć z wraku za pomocą hydrauliki. Prawdopodobnie był pijany. pic.twitter.com/xpuQaVbpya

— Remiza.pl 🇵🇱 (@Remizapl) April 13, 2020

In the 20-odd-second video, we can see the driver heading too fast towards the roundabout.

As the embankment made of stone was sloped, the car did not crash luckily for the driver. Instead, the slope escalated the grey hatchback into a massive flight. First, it hit and thrashed a tree in half. Then the car flew for over 209 feet before hitting into a building which is a part of the church.

The 41-year-old driver was hospitalized, while his hatchback was sent to a scrap-yard.

Police suspected that the man was driving under the influence of alcohol, but the result of the breathalyzer hasn’t been released yet. The post also mentioned that the driver was conscious but stuck. So he had to be extracted from the car using hydraulics.

Fortunately, no one else was injured.

