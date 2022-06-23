WATCH: Tata Nexon EV Catches Fire in Mumbai, Company Says This About Incident

Following a series of electric vehicle fire incidents of electric scooters, now, an electric car has been caught on fire. This time, it is India’s best-selling electric vehicle – the Tata Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon EV Fire incident has been caught on video which is now going viral on social media. In the video, a white Tata Nexon EV can be seen engulfed in flames. As of now, the videos that have surfaced only show the car on fire but do not show the origin of the same. As a result, the cause of the fire is still unknown. There have been no reports of an injury or a loss of life.

Tata Motors has already issued a statement about the incident. Here’s what it says:

“A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years.

As per reports, the social media posts, the incident took place in Vasai, near Mumbai. Other users also took to social media demanding a statement on the incident.

The Tata Nexon EV is one the best-selling electric car in India and has been at the forefront of Tata’s EV push in the country. Stay tuned to this space for more updates about the incident.

