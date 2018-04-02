English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 35 - Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Samsung Galaxy S9+ & More

Watch our Tech and Auto Show Episode 35 having the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Samsung Galaxy S9+ & More.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 35 - Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Samsung Galaxy S9+ & More
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 35 comes with a power-packed line-up. First up, we have the first ride review of the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class which now also comes with a BS-VI compliant engine followed by the first impressions review of the new Samsung flagships - the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. There's more, as we also review the all new Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Watch the show below
 

 
Also, don't forget to follow us on our social media handles. If you are a tech lover, then follow our Facebook and Twitter profiles. If it is everything automobiles that drives you, then follow this Facebook page and this Twitter handle.

And make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel here.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You