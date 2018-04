Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 35 - Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Samsung Galaxy S9+ & More

The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 35 comes with a power-packed line-up. First up, we have the first ride review of the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class which now also comes with a BS-VI compliant engine followed by the first impressions review of the new Samsung flagships - the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. There's more, as we also review the all new Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.Also, don't forget to follow us on our social media handles. If you are a tech lover, then follow our Facebook and Twitter profiles. If it is everything automobiles that drives you, then follow this Facebook page and this Twitter handle.And make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel here