Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 36 - Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Watch our Tech and Auto Show Episode 36 having Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & more.
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 36 comes with a power-packed line-up. First up, we have the first drive review of the all-new Ford Freestyle which promises to bring a new dimension to the sub-Rs 10 Lakh market followed by the first ride review of the all-new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. There's more, as we also review the all new Vivo V9 and tell you about the Samsung Flip.
