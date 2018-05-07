English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 38 – Toyota Yaris, Suzuki GSX-S750, Apple iPhone 8 Plus RED & More

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2018, 5:23 PM IST
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 38 comes with a power-packed line-up. First up, we have the first drive review of the all-new Toyota Yaris which will be the Japanese automaker’s bet into the highly competitive sedan segment in India, followed by our in-depth review of the Panasonic Lumix GH5S mirrorless camera. There's more, as we also bring you the first ride review of the newly launched Suzuki GSX-S750 straight from the Buddh International Circuit and give you a look at the Apple iPhone 8 Plus Product Red.

Watch the show below

 
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
