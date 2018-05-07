English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Episode 38 – Toyota Yaris, Suzuki GSX-S750, Apple iPhone 8 Plus RED & More
Watch our Tech and Auto Show Episode 38 having the Toyota Yaris, Suzuki GSX-S750, Apple iPhone 8 Plus RED and More
The Tech And Auto Show on CNN-News18. (Image: News18.com)
The Tech And Auto Show - Episode 38 comes with a power-packed line-up. First up, we have the first drive review of the all-new Toyota Yaris which will be the Japanese automaker’s bet into the highly competitive sedan segment in India, followed by our in-depth review of the Panasonic Lumix GH5S mirrorless camera. There's more, as we also bring you the first ride review of the newly launched Suzuki GSX-S750 straight from the Buddh International Circuit and give you a look at the Apple iPhone 8 Plus Product Red.
Watch the show below
Also, don't forget to follow us on our social media handles. If you are a tech lover, then follow our Facebook and Twitter profiles. If it is everything automobiles that drives you, then follow this Facebook page and this Twitter handle.
And make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel here.
Also Watch
Watch the show below
Also, don't forget to follow us on our social media handles. If you are a tech lover, then follow our Facebook and Twitter profiles. If it is everything automobiles that drives you, then follow this Facebook page and this Twitter handle.
And make sure you subscribe to our Youtube channel here.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
- Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges