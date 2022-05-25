Watch: This Tesla Model 3 Yellow Taxi is a Cab Unlike Anything You Have Seen

The uber-cool Tesla Model Y has joined the fleet of Gravity’s yellow taxis in New York City. Sustainable mobility and electric vehicle infrastructure company Gravity Inc has added Tesla Model Y vehicles to its fleet. The company already has the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover vehicles in its fleet. Now the addition of the sporty Model Y will surely further the appeal of Gravity.

Model Y has been renovated in Gravity’s signature Rally Yellow paint, and the car is equipped with a panoramic roof which provides a spectacular ride experience. Passengers in the rear seat can adjust climate controls, take selfies, listen to music, and watch videos via a bespoke 22-inch tablet.

The futuristic Model Y also has a driver-facing AI tech that identifies and prevents distracted driving while also ensuring safe driving.



“This is another major first for Gravity as we reinvent what it means to ride a taxi in the world’s greatest city. The Model Y is the first Tesla that really meets all our expectations for a quality cab ride. New Yorkers and visitors are going to be able to ride in one of the most advanced vehicles ever made, with Gravity’s own customized features that give a first-class experience for a standard cab fare,” Moshe Cohen, founder, and CEO of Gravity, said in a statement, as reported by InsideEVs.

NYC-based Gravity had, last year, launched the world’s first zero-emission, fleet-based taxi service and dedicated Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) charging infrastructure. Gravity currently charges its EV fleet at dedicated charging hubs at Manhattan Plaza in New York City. But the company plans to operate additional charging sites in the future so that its fleet can be charged at a rapid rate during overnight, off-peak hours.

Gravity also builds its own charging equipment and claims that its chargers exceed Tesla’s superchargers when it comes to efficiency.

