WATCH: To Stop COVID-19 Spread, Authorities Park Cars on Runway to Prevent Flight From Landing

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase around the world, countries are sealing their borders and imposing stringent travel restrictions to keep the outbreak in control. In a recent video tweeted by RT, a plane trying to land at the Ecuador airport was prevented to do so after the airport authorities parked several cars on the designated runway.





Sorry, we are closed! #Ecuador authorities block airport runway to prevent a plane from #Spain from landing pic.twitter.com/qDz5nh8kW1

— RT (@RT_com) March 22, 2020

From March 17th, Ecuador stepped up precautionary measures to curb the outbreak of the virus. President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The entire country is currently focussed on restricting flights for 21 days, closing borders, ensuring isolation in homes. In addition to this, only one person per family is allowed to leave the home and authorities have implemented a system of formal permission to move around the country.

Moreno said that movement could only be allowed for jobs that cannot be done from home, or to care for the elderly or sick. Commerce has been restricted, affecting economic activities at every level in the street markets.

Only the neighbourhood shops are open. Cultural events have been cancelled without being rescheduled and museums and libraries have been closed. The Ministry of Labour issued two ministerial orders to implement four work alternatives.