WATCH: Tom Cruise Pops Wheelie on BMW G 310 GS During Mission Impossible 7 Shoot, Breaks Internet

Tom Cruise’s behind the scenes photo from the sets of Mission Impossible 7 is breaking the internet these days. The actor, who is known for doing his stunts by himself, can be seen riding and pulling wheelies on a made-in-India BMW G 310 GS.

As per media reports quoted by Visordown, the picture is from the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, United Kingdom. If reports are to be believed, then the shooting of Mission Impossible 7 was earlier moved from Italy to the United Kingdom. However, the same has now been stalled due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In the pictures, one can see him in a black jacket and full-face adventure helmet, with the front wheel, pointed up. The major question that arises is if Tom Cruise is the person in the photograph or is it someone else who is performing the stunt for him?



In a previous interview, Tom had himself revealed that he has spent a lot of time training for motorcycle stunts. He is also known to do a major part of his stunts himself and has done so in the previous Mission Impossible films.

In one of the photos, he can be seen without a helmet on a stationary bike. The safety rig seen in the pictures could just be to prevent any unfortunate incident while filming. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in July next year.