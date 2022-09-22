Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 Aircraft Emits Sparks Mid-Air, Makes a Safe Landing

A video of the United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) flight has created a frenzy on the internet. Having said that, the flight between New York Newark and Sao Paulo emitted sparks which were recorded live on the video. Reportedly, the sparks were seen when the flight took off from Newark Airport on Wednesday.

The pilots were alert enough to get into a holding pattern above the Atlantic Ocean, and then return safely to Newark after 1 hour and 30 minutes. The flight UA149 returned to the United States after being air-borne for more than 90 minutes since the initial departure. Several reactions were recorded on the internet by netizens as some of them stated that it was due to the ageing fleet of the United Airlines.

The aircraft in question was a Boeing 777-200ER and the actual cause of the incident is still not known. However, it sounds quite concerning due to the old and worn out aircrafts in the fleet of the airline.

Also Read: United Airlines to Buy 200 Electric Aircraft From ‘Eve Air Mobility’ Startup

United Airlines has already placed an order of more than a dozen Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts which it will get in 2023.

Source

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here