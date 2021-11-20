Watch: Upcoming 2022 Suzuki Alto Brochure Leaked Completely Ahead of Unveil

The Indian market is anticipating some of the best upgrades to the most sold and bought vehicles in the country. Among the manufacturers dominating the tarmac in the country, Maruti Suzuki has an exciting lineup gearing up to make customers drool. Among the many popular cars launched by the company, Maruti Suzuki Alto has been one of the oldest and the most sold models by the automaker. However, while the company is all set to launch the next-generation Alto, an upgrade after 9 long years, the company’s Japanese counterpart has also given the car some fresh edges to flaunt.

Recently, a brochure containing the appearances of the car’s exteriors and interiors were leaked online that revealed how the car looks in all its metal. Interestingly, there are some very stark differences between Japan'sSuzuki model and India’s Maruti Suzuki model of the Alto.

According to the leaked brochure, the car seems like a crossover between the all-new Wagon-R and the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The car comes in two options - a monotone shade, and a dual-tone paint scheme. The front of the hatchback hones a thin radiator grille sandwiched between dual-beam projector headlamps.

The interiors, too, are revamped to look more modern. The dashboard features a touch infotainment screen wedged between vertically-oriented air-conditioning vents. Few variants of the Alto will also get steering-mounted controls and a semi-digital instrument console. The features reflected in the leaked brochure can be expected in the Indian variant of the Alto as well.

Watch the clip that leaked the brochure here:

Although the specifications pertaining to the powertrain of the Japanese model is not revealed in the leaked brochure, the car is expected to have a similar performance to the Indian version of the Alto.

If so, the car might run on a 796-cc, 3-cylinder powertrain running on Petrol.

Also Watch:

However, the ‘Hybrid’ accompanying the brand name hints at a more environment-friendly engine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.