Watch Video: Terrifying Car Hijack Attempt Caught on Camera, Driver Escapes Narrowly
A screenshot from the car hijack attempt that was caught on cam.
One such terrifying incident from Jajpur, Odisha surfaced online with the entire episode being recorded on the vehicle’s dashboard camera.
Trending Desk
December 26, 2020
A driver’s presence of mind not only saved him and his vehicle from being robbed at night, but also shed light on the dangers lurking on secluded roads and highways in India, especially at night. One such terrifying incident from Jajpur, Odisha surfaced online with the entire episode being recorded on the vehicle’s dashboard camera.
While details of the video are sketchy, dashcam footage from the vehicle, taken on December 18, is spine-chilling. Had the driver not shown his presence of mind, he would have surely ended up being robbed by a band of hooded highway robbers.
Watch the terrifying video here:
According to a CarToq report, the video footage shows that the incident took place near Jajpur in the state of Odisha. The video clip shows a vehicle on an unfrequented and unlit stretch of road at night. The timestamp on the video suggests that it took place around 1:30am. Further in the video shows a bunch of people standing on the road flashing torchlights on the face of the driver as if asking to stop.
As per the clip, the driver, at first thinks that the people must be the police, and stops the vehicle. But he soon realises they are not police personnel and have stopped his vehicle in order to rob him. The driver immediately shifts the car into reverse gear and escapes.
The gang of men that stopped him, start running behind the car hurling crowbars at the windshield of the escaping automobile. The driver of the car, however, manages to take a U-turn and keeps driving away from the men.
Going by the video, there were no other vehicles on the road, which aided his escape and probably why the gang chose this stretch to rob cars.
At present, there are no further details like FIR or any investigation available. However, it is likely that the person might have registered a case since the whole incident was captured on his car dashcam. No statement has been released by Odisha police.