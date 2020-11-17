Watch: Volvo Drop-Tests 10 Brand New Cars from 30 Metre Crane to Study Impact of Vertical Fall

Volvo Cars, known for their safety standards, recently performed an extraordinary drop-test, in which they dropped 10 brand new cars hanging 30 metres high in the air with the help of a crane. This extreme crash test was executed to help develop better ways to rescue people in life-threatening accidents.

As part of the experiment, a total of 10 different Volvo models were dropped using a crane several times. The safety engineers made calculations regarding the pressure and force the cars were exposed to get the desired level of damage, to simulate real accident situations.

Watch the footage of the Volvo cars drop-test here!

According to the Swedish carmaker, it was the most extreme crash test ever executed by them. Usually the extrication specialists make use of cars crashed at the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. This was the first time they dropped new cars from such a height.

The auto major said that in extreme accidents, the cars are likely to be in a critical condition where the priority is to get people out as quickly as possible using hydraulic rescue tools. So, such an exercise will help the specialists prepare better.

“We have been working closely together with the Swedish rescue services for many years. That is because we have the same goal: to have safer roads for all,” said a senior investigator, Hakan Gustafsson, at the Volvo Cars Traffic Accident Research Team.

Gustafsson said that while everyone tries their best to stop such mishaps, not all accidents can be avoided. “So it is vital there are methods to help save lives when the most severe accidents do happen,” he added.

The rescue workers usually train using vehicles from scrapyards which are often decades old and nowhere close to modern vehicles in terms of design and strength. This experiment, the company said, will help them develop new extrication techniques.

The findings from the crashes will be published in a research report that the company said will be available for free to rescue workers around the world.