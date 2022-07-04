WATCH: Western Railway’s Longest Skywalk Connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar Road in Mumbai

Western Railway has opened its longest skywalk from Khar Road railway station to Bandra Terminus, offering passengers a comfortable walking option. “A 314 m long & 4.4 m wide skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station has been opened for the convenience of passengers. It will enable passengers to reach Bandra (T) directly by deboarding at Khar station & taking south FOB. It is connected with all platforms of BDTS,” WR tweeted last week.

With the longest skywalk of @WesternRly, measuring 314 m, Mumbaikars can now walk with ease to Bandra Terminus from Khar Suburban Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/leWots0aeP — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 2, 2022

Earlier passengers travelling by suburban trains had to either get down at Bandra or Khar Railway Station to reach Bandra Terminus by walking.

Commissioned on July 1, the new skywalk was built with an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore, reported Free Press Journal, quoting Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway. Around 510 MT structural steel, 20 MT Reinforcement steel and 240 cum of concrete was used for the construction, he said.

The Skywalk will connect all the foot over bridges (FOBs) of the Bandra Terminus. “Now a total of seven FOBs and Skywalks has been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of the Western Railway in the financial year 2022-23,” Thakur was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.