Watch: Wheels Falls Off During Air Canada Express Flight Take Off

Flying is actually the safest way to travel, statistically speaking. It can be hard to imagine that if you've read even one news story about a plane crash. But a recent incident of Air Canada Express flight will force you to rethink about flying in a plane. In a bizarre incident, an Air Canada Express lost its wheel moments after taking off from the airport, forcing the pilot to turn back the plane. The incident was captured on video by a passenger. The video captioned, "So, well, I'm currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel... 2020 starts pretty well."

Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue... 2020 commence plutôt bien pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr — Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020

In the footage, flames are seen coming from the wheel prior to takeoff. One passenger comments that the wheel appears to be fine before it promptly falls off the landing gear. A post read, "When I first saw the news article before watching the video clip. I was wondering where the wheel landed after falling off. Luckily it fell off right after takeoff. Imagine a wheel of that size just falling out of the sky out of the blue."

Another user wrote, "I think you must have dropped a series of little far when you landed. Obviously no new accident on TV... I guess you're fine that's the main thing :)" A Twitterati quoted, "It's Scary. Never seen such an incident. Inspection and maintenance failure."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.