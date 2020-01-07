Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Watch: Wheels Falls Off During Air Canada Express Flight Take Off

In the footage, flames can be seen coming from the wheel prior to takeoff, leaving passengers baffled.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Wheels Falls Off During Air Canada Express Flight Take Off
Air Canada Wheels Fall off. (Image source: Twitter/Tom)

Flying is actually the safest way to travel, statistically speaking. It can be hard to imagine that if you've read even one news story about a plane crash. But a recent incident of Air Canada Express flight will force you to rethink about flying in a plane. In a bizarre incident, an Air Canada Express lost its wheel moments after taking off from the airport, forcing the pilot to turn back the plane. The incident was captured on video by a passenger. The video captioned, "So, well, I'm currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel... 2020 starts pretty well."

In the footage, flames are seen coming from the wheel prior to takeoff. One passenger comments that the wheel appears to be fine before it promptly falls off the landing gear. A post read, "When I first saw the news article before watching the video clip. I was wondering where the wheel landed after falling off. Luckily it fell off right after takeoff. Imagine a wheel of that size just falling out of the sky out of the blue."

Another user wrote, "I think you must have dropped a series of little far when you landed. Obviously no new accident on TV... I guess you're fine that's the main thing :)" A Twitterati quoted, "It's Scary. Never seen such an incident. Inspection and maintenance failure."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram