Watch: Wheels Falls Off During Air Canada Express Flight Take Off
In the footage, flames can be seen coming from the wheel prior to takeoff, leaving passengers baffled.
Air Canada Wheels Fall off. (Image source: Twitter/Tom)
Flying is actually the safest way to travel, statistically speaking. It can be hard to imagine that if you've read even one news story about a plane crash. But a recent incident of Air Canada Express flight will force you to rethink about flying in a plane. In a bizarre incident, an Air Canada Express lost its wheel moments after taking off from the airport, forcing the pilot to turn back the plane. The incident was captured on video by a passenger. The video captioned, "So, well, I'm currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel... 2020 starts pretty well."
Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue...
2020 commence plutôt bien pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr
— Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020
In the footage, flames are seen coming from the wheel prior to takeoff. One passenger comments that the wheel appears to be fine before it promptly falls off the landing gear. A post read, "When I first saw the news article before watching the video clip. I was wondering where the wheel landed after falling off. Luckily it fell off right after takeoff. Imagine a wheel of that size just falling out of the sky out of the blue."
Another user wrote, "I think you must have dropped a series of little far when you landed. Obviously no new accident on TV... I guess you're fine that's the main thing :)" A Twitterati quoted, "It's Scary. Never seen such an incident. Inspection and maintenance failure."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- Twitter Has a Field Day as Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest
- The Most Religious People are the Most Dangerous People, Says John Abraham
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University