WATCH: Woman Wearing Helmet Narrowly Misses Death After Collision With Truck

Among many traffic rules that are persistently neglected by many vehicle owners in the country is wearing a helmet for riders of two-wheelers. In spite of regular instructions about not riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, there are many who throw caution to the wind and continue risking their lives, travelling without wearing one. A recent video has once again proved that helmets are a lifesaver and how wearing a helmet can protect you from an accident that could otherwise prove fatal.

When a vehicle collided with a woman riding a scooter in Manipal, she narrowly avoided death because her head was protected by a helmet. According to CCTV footage of the near-fatal incident, the woman was crossing the street on a scooty in the Perampalli neighbourhood when a truck carrying milk bolted right into her at full speed, throwing her off her scooty and sending her into a trance. The truck did not stop and sped off after the collision.

CCTV footage captures the miraculous escape of a woman after being hit by a truck transporting milk in Perampalli near Manipal on Tuesday. The woman crossing the road has survived with only minor injuries. Wear helmets, ride safely! pic.twitter.com/Qowng4ces3 — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) March 12, 2022

In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen standing on the roadside, waiting for cars to leave. She is unable to notice the vehicle approaching from her right side when a bus stops in front of her. She gets hit by a truck while trying to ride her scooter across the road. The impact of the crash is such that she is flung into the air and hits the road and rolls over multiple times.

Although the woman got bruises on her body, her head was protected throughout because of the helmet she was wearing. Immediately after, a crowd gathered around the injured woman, offering her aid and a chair. Fortunately, the woman was only slightly hurt. The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on March 3.

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 makes it mandatory for two-wheeler riders to wear safety helmets. A helmet must also have a thickness of 20-25 mm and be made of high-quality foam, according to the rule. It should also be ISI-certified and adhere to Bureau of Indian Standards. According to a 2017 UN Motorcycle Helmet Study, they can prevent about 15,000 two-wheeler deaths each year in India.

As a result, four out of ten motorcycle riders can be spared from accidents if they only wear a helmet. The study also states that wearing a helmet increases the likelihood of surviving an accident by 42 percent and reduces the risk of injury by 69 percent.

