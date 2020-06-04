WATCH|Video of FedEx Cargo Plane Skidding Due to Heavy Rain at Mumbai Airport Surfaces Online

A cargo plane operated by FedEx overshot the runway during landing at the Mumbai Airport, halting the operations for at least a couple of hours. Mumbai Airport witnessed heavy rains due to Cyclone Nisarga, which resulted in the plane skidding at one of the runways.

Now a video has surfaces revealing the whole skidding episode, that resulted in FedEx plane to overshoot the runway, briefly putting the brakes on operations at the Mumbai Airport operated by GVK-MIAL.

Video captures FedEx MD-11 overrun in Mumbai, luckily stopping on the paved surface before being towed off. https://t.co/EEDIyfooNQ pic.twitter.com/Qxb0jDHtGm — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) June 3, 2020

The video shows the plane braking hard after landing but less traction due to water on runway makes it harder for the pilot to keep the plane on the tarmac. Sparks from the landing gear can be seen due to heavy braking to control the plane from skidding.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a runway excursion today with FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32. The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations. In consultation with AAI, considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 14:30-19:00 hrs" an official statement said earlier.

The airport operator MIAL took various measures to safeguard passengers and the aircraft at the aerodrome in the wake of cyclone Nisarga. Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a circular to airlines and pilots reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations.