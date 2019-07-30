Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Waymo, DeepMind Collaborate to Improve Self-Driving Cars

Waymo's self-driving vehicles employ neural networks to perform many driving tasks, from detecting objects and predicting how others will behave, to planning a car's next moves.

IANS

Updated:July 30, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Waymo, DeepMind Collaborate to Improve Self-Driving Cars
A Waymo self-driving vehicle moves through an intersection in Chandler Arizona, U.S., December 2, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Alphabet-owned Waymo has partnered with UK-based computer programmes company DeepMind on a 'Population-Based Training' method for pedestrian detection that has the best neural networks like life forms do in natural selection, thus, saving time and effort. According to the company, Waymo's self-driving vehicles employ neural networks to perform many driving tasks, from detecting objects and predicting how others will behave, to planning a car's next moves. "Now, Waymo, in a research collaboration with DeepMind, has taken inspiration from Darwin's insights into evolution to make this training more effective and efficient," Yu-Hsin Chen, Senior Software Engineer at Waymo recently wrote in a blog post.

"To make this process more efficient, researchers at DeepMind devised a way to automatically determine good hyperparameter schedules based on evolutionary competition (called 'Population-Based Training' or PBT), which combines the advantages of hand-tuning and random search," Chen added. Like random search, PBT also starts with multiple networks initiated with random hyperparameters.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram